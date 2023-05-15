Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,348 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,001,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,834 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after acquiring an additional 326,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.18.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.