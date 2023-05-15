B. Riley Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $2.00

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $2.25 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday.

Intrusion Price Performance

INTZ stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. Intrusion has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 2,107.15% and a negative net margin of 215.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intrusion by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant.

