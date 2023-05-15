Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $71.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

