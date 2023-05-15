Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $430.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.30.

COO opened at $390.16 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.30 and a 200-day moving average of $339.74.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

