Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,757,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.