Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

