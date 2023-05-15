Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.78-$5.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

Shares of DOX opened at $90.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

