Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.