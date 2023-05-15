VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $65.02 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $634.34 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,367.53 or 1.00002169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02632913 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $78.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.