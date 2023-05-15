ETHPoW (ETHW) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $221.60 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00007510 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.05062759 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,601,252.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

