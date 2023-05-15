Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declines By 16.3%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
National Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NKSH opened at $27.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.43. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
Read More
