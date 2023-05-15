Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nuvve Price Performance

NVVE stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.71. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 131.35% and a negative net margin of 1,421.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuvve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvve by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in Nuvve by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvve by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvve by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.