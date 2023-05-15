Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nuvve Price Performance
NVVE stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.71. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 131.35% and a negative net margin of 1,421.81%.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Nuvve in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
