MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 240,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $134.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.20. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

