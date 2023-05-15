monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Get monday.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 240.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $131.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.84. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.