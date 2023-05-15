Vow (VOW) Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $186.90 million and approximately $196,197.01 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

