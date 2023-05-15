Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

