Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $221,000 in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 115,537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000.

Shares of NUBD opened at $22.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

