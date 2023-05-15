Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,528 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $3,143,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of XTOC stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

