7,559 Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.66 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

