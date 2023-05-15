Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

NYSE HLT opened at $141.58 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

