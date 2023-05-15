Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,196 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Price Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

