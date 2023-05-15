Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Nextracker Trading Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $39.39 on Friday. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nextracker Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

