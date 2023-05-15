Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

