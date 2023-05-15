Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $241,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

