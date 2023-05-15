Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ opened at $47.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.