Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,021 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 695,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12,536.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 504,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,133,184 shares of company stock valued at $142,040,773. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of AMC opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.