Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of SITE Centers worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $56,484,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,281,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 700,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,055,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,725,000 after purchasing an additional 699,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SITC opened at $11.69 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.