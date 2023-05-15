Short Interest in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Grows By 14.8%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 131,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,702 shares of company stock worth $3,240,563. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

UFPT opened at $148.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.