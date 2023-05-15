Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells 825 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $13,686.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,176.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.