Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 57,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

