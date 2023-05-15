Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $9.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on TALS shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
