Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TALS shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

In related news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,883,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,120.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,432 shares of company stock valued at $330,543. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

