Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Price Performance

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $0.40 on Monday. Vaccinex has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.

