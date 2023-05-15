Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 875,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tucows Stock Down 6.6 %

Tucows stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $264.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 793.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 201.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

