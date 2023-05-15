Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Declines By 16.2%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

