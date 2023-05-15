Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xunlei in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

