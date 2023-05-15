Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,400 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 600,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $72,092,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 876,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,800,000 after purchasing an additional 307,835 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,798,000 after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $36,703,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TTEK opened at $146.30 on Monday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

