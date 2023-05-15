Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after buying an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

