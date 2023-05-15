Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 5,783 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $89.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

