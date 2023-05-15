Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.97 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,471 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of WEX worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total value of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $173.66 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

