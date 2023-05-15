Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 56,137 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eBay were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

