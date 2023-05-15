Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

