Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Diodes worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Diodes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Diodes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Diodes by 79.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,977 shares of company stock worth $2,653,590 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.