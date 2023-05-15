Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,015 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $92.84 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

