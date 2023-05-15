Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Stories

