Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 39,510 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,510 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Travel + Leisure worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the third quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.