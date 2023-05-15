Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

NOMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 864.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 225,612 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $12,179,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

