Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXN opened at $36.52 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.88 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 758,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 81,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 140,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

