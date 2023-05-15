Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.41.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

