Citigroup Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $71.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.29.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.13. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts predict that IAC will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

