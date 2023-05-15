Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.34 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.